HUGHES SPRINGS Funeral services are scheduled for Mae Ozie Johnson, 71, of Daingerfield, 2 p.m. Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Whitmore Cemetery. Interment, Whitmore Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Reeder-Davis. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis, Hughes Springs. Ms. Johnson was born December 29, 1948, in Morris County, and died November 11, 2020.
Mae Ozie Johnson
HUGHES SPRINGS Funeral services are scheduled for Mae Ozie Johnson, 71, of Daingerfield, 2 p.m. Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Whitmore Cemetery. Interment, Whitmore Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Reeder-Davis. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis, Hughes Springs. Ms. Johnson was born December 29, 1948, in Morris County, and died November 11, 2020.
HUGHES SPRINGS Funeral services are scheduled for Mae Ozie Johnson, 71, of Daingerfield, 2 p.m. Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Whitmore Cemetery. Interment, Whitmore Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Reeder-Davis. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis, Hughes Springs. Ms. Johnson was born December 29, 1948, in Morris County, and died November 11, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.