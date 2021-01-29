Mae Vaughan
CARTHAGE, TX Mrs. Willie Mae Reeves Vaughan, 84 of Carthage, TX passed away Jan. 27, 2021 in Tyler, TX. Mrs. Vaughan was born July 28, 1936 in Roscoe, TX. A funeral will be held at 10 am on Sat., Jan.30, 2021 at the Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Restland Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6-8 pm Friday at the funeral home.
