MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Mahala Octivia Starr, 100, of Marshall, 1 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2020, at Eagle Creek Cemetery. Interment, Eagle Creek Cemetery, Harleton. Visitation, 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Starr was born October 6, 1919, in Hallsville, and died April 17, 2020.
Mahala Octivia Starr
MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Mahala Octivia Starr, 100, of Marshall, 1 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2020, at Eagle Creek Cemetery. Interment, Eagle Creek Cemetery, Harleton. Visitation, 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Starr was born October 6, 1919, in Hallsville, and died April 17, 2020.
MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Mahala Octivia Starr, 100, of Marshall, 1 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2020, at Eagle Creek Cemetery. Interment, Eagle Creek Cemetery, Harleton. Visitation, 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Starr was born October 6, 1919, in Hallsville, and died April 17, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.