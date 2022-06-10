Services will be held at 11am, Mon, June 13 in the chapel of Sullivan Funeral Home. Graveside service will be at 1:30 pm at Colonial Gardens.
Maizie Hester
FORMERLY OF LONGVIEW AND MARSHALL — Maizie Hester, 89, passed, June 3, 2022. She was born in Dierks, Ark. The family will receive friends for visitation at 6 pm on Sun, June 12, at Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall, TX.
Services will be held at 11am, Mon, June 13 in the chapel of Sullivan Funeral Home. Graveside service will be at 1:30 pm at Colonial Gardens.
