Mamie D. Harper
MARSHALL, TX — Mamie Harper, 81, of Marshall passed 8/26/2022 in Marshall. She was born 6/24/1941 in Marshall to E.I. Riley and Vera Mae Jones Riley. She owned Mikes Beauty Shop in Marshall. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Wed, Aug 31, at the Little Chapel by the Lake at Colonial Gardens Cemetery with Bro Jeremy Bowers officiating. Sullivan-funeralhome.com
