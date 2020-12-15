CARTHAGE Funeral Mass is scheduled for Manuel Campa Escanuela, 69, of Carthage, 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at St. Williams of Vercelli Catholic Church. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Escanuela was born January 14, 1951, in Jalisco, Mexico, and died December 10, 2020.
Manuel Campa Escanuela
