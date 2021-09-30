Marcus L. Stiggers
EULESS — Funeral for Marcus L. Stiggers, 65, of Euless, will be October 2, 2021, 11:30am at Tumey Mortuary Chapel, Mt. Pleasant. Interment in Morning Star Cemetery, Naples, Texas under direction of Tumey Mortuary. Marcus was born October 26, 1955 and died September 23, 2021. Viewing will be October 1, 2021 from 10:00am to 6:00pm. Guestbook at www.tumeymortuary.com.
