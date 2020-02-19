NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA Funeral services are scheduled for Margaret A Crawford, 81, of North Las Vegas, Nevada, 2 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, at Mallalieu United Methodist Church, Marshall. Interment, McJohnson Cemetery Marshall. Visitation, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Peoples Legacy Annex, Marshall. Arrangements by Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall. Ms. Crawford was born March 11, 1938, in Marshall, and died February 10, 2020.
Margaret A Crawford
