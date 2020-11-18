CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Margaret Guin Bettevy, 92, of Carthage, 2 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Chapel. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Bettevy was born February 4, 1928, in Montgomery, LA, and died November 16, 2020.
