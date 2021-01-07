Public viewing will be Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 from 11am -12:30pm @ First Baptist Church Family Life Center Allday Street, Atlanta, TX
Margaret Hall Jones
TEXARKANA, TX - Graveside service for Pastor Margaret Hall Jones of Atlanta, Texas will be 2:00p Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Shiloh Cemetery County Rd 1111 ( Shiloh Community)
Public viewing will be Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 from 11am -12:30pm @ First Baptist Church Family Life Center Allday Street, Atlanta, TX
Public viewing will be Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 from 11am -12:30pm @ First Baptist Church Family Life Center Allday Street, Atlanta, TX
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.