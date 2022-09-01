Margaret Jane “Peggy” Rowe
MARSHALL — A private burial for Margaret Jane “Peggy” Rowe, 72, of Marshall, Texas will be held Friday, September 2, 2022. Mrs. Rowe passed away on August 29, 2022, at her residence.
Updated: September 1, 2022 @ 5:20 am
