Margaret Pauline Frost
HUGHES SPRINGS — A ceremony to honor Margaret Pauline Frost, 79, of Avinger will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Hughes Springs. Margaret was born November 27, 1943 and passed away July 14, 2023. An online guest book may be signed at www.reeder-davis.com.
