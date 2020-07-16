MARSHALL Graveside services are scheduled for Margaret Webb, 93, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Belview Cemetery, Waskom. Interment, Belview Cemetery, Waskom. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Home. Arrangements by Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Webb was born June 22, 1927, in Marshall, and died July 7, 2020. Viewing will be from 2 - 6 and everyone is required to wear a mask at the service.
Margaret Webb
