JEFFERSON Funeral services are scheduled for Margie Conley, 80, of Jefferson, 1 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Haggard Funeral Home. Interment, Half Moon C Family Cemetery. Visitation, 11 p.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Haggard Funeral Home. Arrangements by Haggard Funeral Home, Jefferson. Mrs. Conley was born November 11, 1939, in Westfield, and died February 27, 2020.
Margie Conley
