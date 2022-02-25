Margie Marie Vines Smith
LONGVIEW, TX — Margie Marie Vines Smith, 95, Longview born Nov 8, 1926 passing away Feb 22, 2022. A time of visitation with her family will be from 2 to 3 pm on Fri, Feb 25, 2022 at the First Baptist Church, Hallsville, a service to celebrate her life at 3 pm. Interment at Hallsville Cemetery. Sullivan Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.