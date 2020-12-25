CARTHAGE Graveside services are scheduled for Margie Morton, 82, of Carthage, 3 p.m. Monday, December 28, 2020, at Six Mile Cemetery. Interment, Six Mile Cemetery. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Monday, December 28, 2020, at Six Mile Cemetery. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Morton was born June 17, 1938, in Franklin County, and died December 22, 2020.
Margie Morton
CARTHAGE Graveside services are scheduled for Margie Morton, 82, of Carthage, 3 p.m. Monday, December 28, 2020, at Six Mile Cemetery. Interment, Six Mile Cemetery. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Monday, December 28, 2020, at Six Mile Cemetery. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Morton was born June 17, 1938, in Franklin County, and died December 22, 2020.
CARTHAGE Graveside services are scheduled for Margie Morton, 82, of Carthage, 3 p.m. Monday, December 28, 2020, at Six Mile Cemetery. Interment, Six Mile Cemetery. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Monday, December 28, 2020, at Six Mile Cemetery. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Morton was born June 17, 1938, in Franklin County, and died December 22, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.