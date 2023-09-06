Maria Cortez
CARTHAGE — Mass of Christian Burial for Maria Cortez, 64, of Carthage, Texas was held on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at St. William of Vercelli Catholic Church. Burial followed in Carthage City Cemetery under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. Mrs. Cortez was born April 23, 1959 and passed away August 25, 2023 in Carthage.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.