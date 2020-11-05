BECKVILLE Graveside services are scheduled for Marilyn Harris Wilson, 68, of Beckville, 1 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, at New Prospect Cemetery. Interment, New Prospect Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020, at First Baptist Church. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Wilson was born April 30, 1952, in Carthage, and died November 1, 2020.
Marilyn Harris Wilson
