Marilyn Jean Lowe
CARTHAGE Hawthorn Funeral Home announces the passing of Ms. Marilyn Jean Plemons Lowe, 64, of Carthage, Texas. Ms. Lowe was born February 18, 1957 in Carthage, Texas. She passed this life June 15, 2021 in Tyler, Texas. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 2:00 PM, Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Rocky Otwell officiating.
