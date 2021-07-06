Marilyn Zedlitz
HARLETON Marilyn Zedlitz, 81, went to her heavenly home Saturday, July 3, 2021. A graveside service will be held 10 am Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in Ore City Cemetery with visitation at the graveside prior to service from 9-10 am. On-line condolences may be made at www.meadowbrookfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.