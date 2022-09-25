Marjorie Black Chrismon
BECKVILLE, TX — Marjorie Black Chrismon, age 49, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022. She was born on February 5, 1973 to Joe and Betty Black. Funeral Arrangements are pending with Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com.
