Mark Hicks
CARTHAGE, TX — Mark Edward Hicks, 58, of Carthage, TX, passed away on Thurs., May 25, 2023. He was born on Nov. 16, 1964, in Carthage. Funeral service: 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Old Prospect Cemetery. The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
