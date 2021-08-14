Marshalene Stevenson Clark
MARSHALL, TX Funeral Services for Mrs. Marshalene Stevenson Clark will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at The Colonial Chapel of Sullivan Funeral Home in Marshall, TX. Interment at Andrews Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Sullivan Funeral Home.
