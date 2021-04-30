Martha Anderson
CARTHAGE Graveside services for Martha Anderson, 66 of Carthage, TX, will be held at Rehobeth Cemetery in Carthage, TX at 4 pm Friday, April 30, 2021 with Rev. David Kennedy and Bro. Jerry Anderson officiating with burial will following. Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, April 29, 2021, from 6-8 pm in the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel.
