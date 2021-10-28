Martha Ann Duck
TIMPSON — Martha Ann Hudson Day Duck “Mimi”, 86 of Timpson will be honored Thursday, October 28th, 11am at First Baptist Church of Timpson Texas with burial in Corinth Cemetery. Viewing will be at Hawthorn Funeral Home in Carthage on Wednesday, October 27th from 6:30- 8:30pm. Martha was born on May 26, 1935 and went to be with the Lord on October 23, 2021.
