JEFFERSON Funeral services are scheduled for Martha Ann Ford, 92, of Springdale, AR, 10 a.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, at The Captain Wm. Perry Chapel of Haggard Funeral Home. Interment, Chapelwood Mermorial Gardens. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Haggard Funeral Home. Arrangements by Haggard Funeral Home, Jefferson. Mrs. Ford was born December 26, 1926, in Halls, TN, and died September 8, 2019.
Martha Ann Ford
