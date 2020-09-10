TYLER Funeral services are scheduled for Martha Jane Jones, 73, of Carthage, 2 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Interment, Adams Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Jones was born March 31, 1947, in Houston, and died September 8, 2020.
Martha Jane Jones
