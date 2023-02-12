Martha Jean (Tiner) McArthur
MARSHALL — Martha Jean (Tiner) McArthur, age 72, passed away on January 20, 2023. Ms. McArthur was born November 27, 1950 in Union, Mississippi. Memorial Service to be held Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 11am at Morton Baptist Church in Diana, TX. Online condolences at www.meadowbrookfh.com
