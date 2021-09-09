Martha Lou Bundrick
HENDERSON — Funeral services for Mrs. Martha Bundrick, 97, of Henderson, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 10, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will follow at New Salem Cemetery. A register book will be available for friends to sign from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 9, at the funeral home.
