Martha Louise Spencer
MARSHALL, TX Martha Louise Spencer passed away Thurs, Aug 12, 2021 at 97. She was born June 15, 1924. Services will be held on Sun, Aug 15, 2021 at Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Marshall, TX. The family will greet guests at the church at 1pm, a celebration of her life will begin at 2 pm. Sullivan Funeral Home
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.