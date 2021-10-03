Marva Lee Evans
MARSHALL — Marva Lea Evans, age 70, passed away on October 1, 2021. Visitation will be held at Marshall Missionary Baptist Church on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 from 6-8pm. Funeral service will be held at Marshall Missionary Baptist Church on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 10:00am. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
