Marvin Davenport
GARY — Funeral services for Mr. Marvin Davenport, 93, of Gary, TX will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 23, 2022 in the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in Tennessee Cemetery. Visitation is Tuesday night from 6 - 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Mr. Davenport was boran March 25, 1928 n Gary and passed away February 19, 2022 in Carthage.
