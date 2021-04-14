Services will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 15, 2021 at the Daingerfield Cemetery with Bro. Joseph Adams officiating and burial under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Hughes Springs.
Mary Dianne Beyer
HUGHES SPRINGS Mary Dianne Beyer, 78, of Papallion, Nebraska passed away on April 7, 202. Born in Pittsburg, Texas on July 27, 1942.
