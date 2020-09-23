GARRISON Graveside services are scheduled for Mary Ellen Crooms Hughes, 84, of Mt. Enterprise, 11 a.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at County Line Cemetery. Interment, County Line Cemetery. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Hughes was born October 9, 1935, in Dotson Community of Panola County, and died September 20, 2020.
Mary Ellen Crooms Hughes
