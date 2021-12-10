Mary Frances Ritter
NACOGDOCHES, TX — Funeral services for Mary Ritter will be held Friday, 11 A.M., at the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Charles Pierce officiating. Mary Frances Ritter was born July 28, 1928 in Gary, Texas and passed this life peacefully December 7, 2021 in Nacogdoches, Texas. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service.
