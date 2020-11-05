MARSHALL Graveside services are scheduled for Mary Frances Sparks, 98, of Marshall, 2 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Rosehill Gardens Cemetery. Interment, Rosehill Gardens Cemetery. Viewing, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Home. Arrangements by Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Sparks was born June 10, 1922, in Scottsville, and died October 31, 2020.
Mary Frances Sparks
MARSHALL Graveside services are scheduled for Mary Frances Sparks, 98, of Marshall, 2 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Rosehill Gardens Cemetery. Interment, Rosehill Gardens Cemetery. Viewing, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Home. Arrangements by Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Sparks was born June 10, 1922, in Scottsville, and died October 31, 2020.
MARSHALL Graveside services are scheduled for Mary Frances Sparks, 98, of Marshall, 2 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Rosehill Gardens Cemetery. Interment, Rosehill Gardens Cemetery. Viewing, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Home. Arrangements by Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Sparks was born June 10, 1922, in Scottsville, and died October 31, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.