JEFFERSON Funeral services are scheduled for Mary Freda Sullivan, 88, of Jefferson, 10 a.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020, at The Capt. Wm. Perry Chapel of Haggard Funeral Home. Interment, Liberty Hill Cemetery. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Friday, May 8, 2020, at The Capt. Wm. Perry Chapel of Haggard Funeral Home. Arrangements by Haggard Funeral Home, Jefferson. Mrs. Sullivan was born February 23, 1932, in Argo, and died May 5, 2020.
Mary Freda Sullivan
