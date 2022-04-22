Mary Ginger Fonville
PANOLA — Graveside funeral service for Ms. Mary “Ginger” Fonville, 75 of Panola, Texas will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Walnut Springs Cemetery with Pastor Gene Evans officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel.
