Mary Jo Cooley
CARTHAGE — Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Jo Cariker Cooley will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mark Manning and Rev. Wayne Cooley officiating. Burial will follow in the Long Branch Cemetery under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. Visitation will be 1:00-2:00 p.m. Saturday prior to the chapel service.
