Mary Kate Anthony

MARSHALL — Mary Kate (Harris) Anthony, age 65, passed away on September 11, 2021. Mrs. Anthony was born on October 19, 1955 in Baldwin, Texas. Visitation from 5-7pm, Friday, September 17, 2021 at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Memorial Service will be held by the family at a later date. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
