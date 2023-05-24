Mary Lee Davis Messick
CARTHAGE — Funeral services for Mary Lee Davis Messick, 82 of Carthage, Texas will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 23, 2023 in the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in Deadwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 6 - 8:00 p.m., at Hawthorns. Mrs. Messick passed away May 18, 2023 in Tyler, Texas.
