Public viewing will be Friday, May 21, from 3:00p.m. until 6p.m. at Judea Baptist Church.
Mary Lee Jackson
JEFFERSON Funeral service for Mary Lee Jackson will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Judea Baptist Church. Burial will be in Core Cemetery Jefferson, Texas.
