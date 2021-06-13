Mary Lee McBride
HARLETON Mary Lee (Cole) McBride, age 80, passed away on June 10, 2021. Visitation will be held at Meadowbrook Funeral Home on Monday, June 14, 2021 from 6-8pm. Graveside service will be Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 10:00am at Eagle Creek Cemetery, Harleton, TX. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
