HENDERSON Graveside services are scheduled for Mary Linda Jackson, 81, of Henderson, 2 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at King Cemetery. Interment, King Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at King Cemetery. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mrs. Jackson was born May 31, 1938, in Tatum, and died November 20, 2019.
Mary Linda Jackson
