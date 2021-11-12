Mary Lou Taylor
MARSHALL — Funeral Services, under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home, are scheduled for 11:00am. Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Ebenezer United Methodist Church. Interment; Rosehill Garden Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday, November 12, 2021 from 4-6:30pm. at Peoples Legacy Annex. Mrs. Taylor was born February 24, 1944 and died October 29, 2021.
