LINDEN Funeral services are scheduled for Mary Madelynn Midge Conley, 54, of Linden, 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Linden United Methodist Church. Interment, Saltillo Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday, October 21, 2019, at Reeder-Davis. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis, Linden. Mrs. Conley was born September 29, 1965, in Houston, and died October 19, 2019.
Mary Madelynn "Midge" Conley
LINDEN Funeral services are scheduled for Mary Madelynn Midge Conley, 54, of Linden, 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Linden United Methodist Church. Interment, Saltillo Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday, October 21, 2019, at Reeder-Davis. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis, Linden. Mrs. Conley was born September 29, 1965, in Houston, and died October 19, 2019.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.