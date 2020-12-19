HENDERSON Funeral services are scheduled for Mary Mays Justice, 100, of Henderson, 2 p.m. Monday, December 21, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment, New Salem Cemetery . Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Monday, December 21, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mrs. Justice was born November 30, 1920, in New Salem, and died December 17, 2020.
Mary Mays Justice
