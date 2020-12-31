LONGVIEW Funeral services are scheduled for Mary McCoy Edmond, 76, of Jefferson, 12 p.m. Friday, January 1, 2021, at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Jefferson. Interment, Cedar Grove Cemetery, Jefferson. Viewing, 11 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. will be private. Arrangements by Lewis & Walker Funeral Home, Jefferson. Mrs. Edmond was born September 19, 1944, in Jefferson, and died December 26, 2020.
Mary McCoy Edmond
