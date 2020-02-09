MARSHALL Funeral Mass is scheduled for Mary Quarles, 65, of Marshall, 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Sullivan Funeral Home. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Quarles was born April 30, 1954, in Visboten, Germany, and died February 6, 2020.
Mary Quarles
