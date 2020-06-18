LONGVIEW Graveside services are scheduled for Mary Ruby Lee Redden, of Longview, 12 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Rose Hill Cemetery, Marshall. Interment, Rose Hill Cemetery, Marshall. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Black's Family Center, Marshall. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Redden was born June 19, 1937, and died June 12, 2020.
Mary Ruby Lee Redden
